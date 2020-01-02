STATIC-X Reflect On 2019 - "We Would Like To Thank XER0 For His Unbelievable Effort, Humility And Selfless Commitment"

Static-X has posted a thank you message to the fans following a busy 2019, which saw the band reunite and hit the road on the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour in tribute to late frontman, Wayne Static. Check it out below.

"It's genuinely difficult for us to put into words how unbelievable 2019 was for Static-X and our families. Countless sold out shows around the world filled with incredible Static-X fans celebrating our little debut record and honoring our dear friend / brother Wayne Wells. We couldn't have imagined a more honorable, electrified, and healing experience. The amount of love and respect that we felt from all of you each night far exceeded our widest dreams.

There is no handbook or manual for how to go about doing what we did. We simply followed our hearts and our creative spirits and with the support of Wayne's family and all of our fans, we were able to create something incredibly unique and memorable. Our friend Wayne has never been more on the mind or in the hearts of our fans. We know that he would be absolutely blown away to see how much we all continue to love and miss him.

We would like to thank Wayne's family for believing in us and for supporting our vision for how to best celebrate WDT and to memorialize Wayne each night with the Static-X fans around the globe. We would like to also thank Xer0 for his unbelievable effort, humility and selfless commitment to Static-X, Wayne, and our fans over the last 18 months. His delivery was haunting at times and his professionalism and attention to detail was second to none.

We are incredibly excited to be back home so we can now finish up the recording and mixing for our new album Project Regeneration, which will be released on May 29th, 2020.

We would like to thank each and every one of you for participating. We will treasure these events in our hearts for the rest of our lives

Thank you all so much! We will never forget!"

Tony, Ken, Koichi, and of course, Wayne

On September 21st, Static-X brought their ongoing comeback tour to the GlavClub in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show, uploaded on December 30th, can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bled For Days"

"Wisconsin Death Trip"

"Fix"

"Sweat Of The Bud"

"Love Dump"

"I Am"

"Otsegolation"

"The Trance Is The Motion"

"Get To The Gone"

"Black And White"

"This Is Not"

"Destroy All"

"Start A War"

"Behemoth"

"Cold"

"I'm With Stupid"

"Push It"

Orders for Project Regeneration merchandise can be placed here.