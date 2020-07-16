STATIC-X Release Official Video For "Bring You Down"

Platinum-selling international recording artists Static-X released their new album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1, across all streaming platforms and on physical CD on July 10, with a vinyl edition set to arrive on August 14. They have released an official video for the track "Bring You Down", which can be viewed below.

A full album audio teaser can be found below.

Project Regeneration Vol. 1 and its eventual follow-up will feature more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased Static-X songs. They are reportedly all of the remaining works left behind by frontman Wayne Static, performed by the original Wisconsin Death Trip band line-up.

"Regeneration"

"Hollow" (Project Regeneration)

"Worth Dyin For"

"Terminator Oscillator"

"All These Years"

"Accelerate"

"Bring You Down" (Project Regeneration)

"My Destruction"

"Something Of My Own" (Project Regeneration)

"Otsego Placebo"

"Follow"

"Dead Souls"

Full album teaser:

"All These Years" video: