STATIC-X - Tracklist For Project Regeneration Vol. 1 Revealed

Platinum-selling international recording artists Static-X will release their new album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1, on July 10th. They have now revealed the complete tracklist, which can be found below.

Project Regeneration Vol. 1 and its eventual follow-up will feature more than 20 brand new or previously unreleased Static-X songs. They are reportedly all of the remaining works left behind by frontman Wayne Static, performed by the original Wisconsin Death Trip band line-up.

"Regeneration"

"Hollow" (Project Regeneration)

"Worth Dyin For"

"Terminator Oscillator"

"All These Years"

"Accelerate"

"Bring You Down" (Project Regeneration)

"My Destruction"

"Something Of My Own" (Project Regeneration)

"Otsego Placebo"

"Follow"

"Dead Souls"

Static-X recently released the official music video for "All These Years", the second single off of their upcoming album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1. The song features lead vocals by the legendary late frontman Wayne Static. Directed by Xer0 and co-directed by Matt Zane, the clip is a campy narrative set in the bedroom of a young Wayne Static back in the 1970s, who comes face to face with his future rock star self through his black and white television.

The band says that the idea was inspired by the song lyrics for “All These Years”: “It’s very challenging to represent someone in a music video, who is no longer alive, but that was something that we really wanted to do and I think it came out great,” says drummer Ken Jay. “These are some of Wayne’s last works, so we really wanted to make this video all about him and to continue to celebrate his life and legacy. What better way to do that than through a fun, fictional story about how Wayne was inspired to become the legend that he became through Static-X.”

The band's 7th studio album, Project Regeneration, was scheduled to be released on May 29 but has been slightly delayed due to manufacturing shut downs from the Corona virus. The album will be available across all streaming platforms and physical CD on July 10 and vinyl on August 14, 2020.

"The album is 100% complete," says bassist Tony Campos. "We are just waiting for the manufacturing to resume. We have been given word that all is finally in production, so we are excited to get this out to the fans."

Fans can continue to pre-order / save Project Regeneration online at this location.