Statue Of LED ZEPPELIN Drum Legend JOHN BONHAM To Be Built In Redditch, England

Late Led Zeppelin drummer, John Bonham, will finally be honoured with a statute in the town centre of Redditch, England, reports Redditch Advertiser.

A large bronze memorial depicting Bonham will be built in Mercian Square, off Church Green. The main bulk of the funds for the memorial, by renowned British sculptor Mark Richards, have been raised thanks to a private donation.

The memorial will have an arc shaped footprint and be approximately 180cm high (at its highest point), 490cm wide by 125cm deep and weigh more than 2,500kg. The statue, featuring a wheelchair friendly path around it, will be fixed onto a concrete foundation.

