STATUS QUO's John 'Rhino' Edwards Discusses Death Of Guitarist RICK PARFITT - “I Think He Would Be Incredibly Pissed Off To Know That He Was Dead”

EonMusic recently spoke to Status Quo's John 'Rhino' Edwards. He spoke in great detail about the closeness of his relationship with the late Rick Parfitt (who passed away late last year in a hospital in Spain at the age of 68), and how they had drifted apart.

On Rick's passing: "It was weird, having already literally seen Rick dead in Turkey when he had a heart attack. Myself and Francis were with him, and the paramedic looked at me, put her finger across her throat and just said; “Dead”."

On their relationship: "We had been very close, Rick and I, very, very close. There was a time, up until he moved to Spain, when we were very, very close, but when he met [third wife] Lyndsay, he changed a bit as a person."

On Rick's lifestyle: He was the architect of his own downfall, and I think he would be incredibly pissed off to know that he was dead.”

Status Quo have announced the release of deluxe expanded 2CD / 3CD versions of a trio of classic albums that were released on the revered Vertigo label, namely Blue For You, Just Supposin’ and Never Too Late. These special editions are to be issued by UMe, on May 26th.

Offering 36 previously unreleased tracks/versions between them, these carefully curated special releases come with an enhanced booklet containing new notes by Classic Rock’s Dave Ling and also feature rare photos and memorabilia from the band’s personal collection.

Blue For You was originally released in 1976 and is one of Status Quo’s definitive albums. It was the last to feature the band’s classic 4-piece lineup and reached #1 in the UK album charts. It contains the classic “Rain” as well as live favorite “Is There A Better Way”. This Deluxe version is released as a 2CD and has been remastered by Andy Pearce with the assistance of ‘unofficial 5th band member’ Bob Young from the original tapes and has a bonus disc of demos and live material from the band’s vault.

Just Supposin’ is another of Quo’s finest albums - released in 1980 it reached #4 in the UK album charts and spawned the singles “What You’re Proposing” and “Rock N Roll”. Again remastered by Andy Pearce with Bob Young from original tapes, this 2CD release has a bonus disc of B-Sides and Live recordings.

Released in 1981, Never Too Late was the last album to feature drummer John Coghlan and reached #2 in the UK LP charts. This 3CD Deluxe edition has been remastered by Andy Pearce and Bob Young from the original tapes and has a bonus disc of archive recordings as well as a concert from 1981.

These releases are fully supported and endorsed by the band members, past and present - and represent a triumphant revisiting one of the monumental periods of one of the world’s most important rock acts, Status Quo.

Blue For You tracklisting:

Disc One

“Is There A Better Way?”

“Mad About The Boy”

“Ring Of A Change”

“Blue For You”

“Rain”

“Rolling Home”

“That's A Fact”

“Ease Your Mind”

“Mystery Song”

Disc Two

“You Lost The Love” - B-Side

“Mystery Song” - Single Version

“Wild Side Of Life” - B-Side

“All Through The Night” - B-Side

“Wild Side Of Life” - Demo

“Bye Bye Johnny” - Osaka *

“Caroline” - Osaka *

“Don't Waste My Time” - Osaka *

“In My Chair” - Osaka *

“Roll Over Lay Down” - Osaka *

“Is There A Better Way” - Osaka *

“Rain” - Osaka *

“Honky Tonk Angel” - Demo

Just Supposin’ tracklisting:

Disc One

“What You're Proposing”

“Run To Mummy”

“Don't Drive My Car”

“Lies”

“Over The Edge”

“The Wild Ones”

“Name Of The Game”

“Coming And Going”

“Rock 'N' Roll”

Disc Two

“AB Blues” - B-Side

“Coming And Going” - Writing 1980

“Don't Drive My Car” - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

“Over The Edge” - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

“Rock ’N’ Roll” - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

“Something ‘Bout You Baby I Like” - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

“What You’rE Proposing” - Live - Le Mans 1981 *

Never Too Late tracklisting:

Disc One

“Never Too Late”

“Something 'Bout You Baby I Like”

“Take Me Away”

“Falling In Falling Out”

“Carol”

“Long Ago”

“Mountain Lady”

“Don't Stop Me Now”

“Enough Is Enough”

“Riverside”

Disc Two

“Rock 'N' Roll” - Single Version

“Don't Stop Me Now” - Austrian Flexi Disc *

“What You're Proposing” - Austrian Flexi Disc *

LP Overview - Austrian Flexi Disc *

“Something 'Bout You Baby I Like” - Austrian Flexi Disc *

“Something 'Bout You Baby I Like” - demo acoustic instrumental

“Caroline” - St Austell 1981 *

“Roll Over Lay Down” - St Austell 1981*

“Backwater” - St Austell 1981*

“Little Lady” - St Austell 1981 *

“Don't Drive My Car” - St Austell 1981*

“Whatever You Want” - St Austell 1981*

“Hold You Back” - St Austell 1981*

“Something 'Bout You Baby I Like” - St Austell 1981*

“Rockin All Over The World” - St Austell 1981*

“Over The Edge” - St Austell 1981*

Disc Three

“Rock ’N’ Roll” - St Austell 1981*

“Dirty Water” - St Austell 1981*

“4500 Times” - St Austell 1981*

“Big Fat Mama” - St Austell 1981*

“Don't Waste My Time” - St Austell 1981*

“Roadhouse Blues” - St Austell 1981*

“Rain” - St Austell 1981*

“Down Down” - St Austell 1981*

Drum Solo - St Austell 1981*

“Bye Bye Johnny” - St Austell 1981*

* Previously unreleased