STATUS QUO Singer / Guitarist FRANCIS ROSSI And HANNAH RICKARD Release "Heartbreaker" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Francis Rossi, founder of the mighty Status Quo, is gearing up for a busy 2020. Rossi, a bona fide musical legend, has confirmed the release of a final single from his collaborative album recorded with vocalist Hannah Rickard. "Heartbreaker" is out today, and you can watch a lyric video for the song below.

The single release comes just ahead of a new round of the hugely successful spoken word tour that will see him and writer/compere Mick Wall discussing his Quo guitarist’s illustrious career and taking questions from fans.

"Heartbreaker" is taken from We Talk Too Much, the album by Rossi / Rickard that was released in 2019 - the pair met when Hannah Rickard worked with Status Quo on the hugely successful Aquostic projects. Reconnecting with one of Rossi’s true loves, this is a collection of country-flavoured duets and was released via earMUSIC. Featuring all brand-new material, and boasting writing credits for Rossi and Rickard as well as Quo stalwart Bob Young, this album was a true labour of love.

On the I Talk Too Much spoken word tour, Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening at 54 theatres across the UK (full routing here) kicking off on March 11 in Wimborne and culminating on June 9 in Portsmouth. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out.

Rossi said: “It will be live and unscripted, so god knows what could happen! One thing's for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years. I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too.”