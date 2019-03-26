STATUS QUO Singer / Guitarist FRANCIS ROSSI And HANNAH RICKARD Streaming New Song "I've Tried Letting It Go"

Francis Rossi, founder of the mighty Status Quo, released of a collaborative album with vocalist Hannah Rickard, earlier this month via earMUSIC. The song "I've Tried Letting It Go", is available for streaming below.

We Talk Too Much is the title of the album by Rossi / Rickard – the pair met when Hannah Rickard worked with Status Quo on the hugely successful Aquostic projects. Reconnecting with one of Rossi’s true loves, this is a collection of country-flavoured duets.

Featuring all brand-new material, and boasting writing credits for Rossi and Rickard as well as Quo stalwart Bob Young, this album has been a true labour of love. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"I'll Take You Home"

"I've Tried Letting It Go"

"Oughta Know By Now"

"But I Just Said Goodbye"

"Waiting For Jesus"

"I'm Only Happy"

"Rearrange"

"I Talk Too Much"

"Heartbreaker"

"Good Times Bad Times"

"Sinking In Blue"

"Maybe Tomorrow"

"I've Tried Letting It Go":

"I'll Take You Home":

"Maybe Tomorrow":

"I Talk Too Much":

Audio samples: