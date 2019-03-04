STATUS QUO Singer / Guitarist FRANCIS ROSSI Streaming "Maybe Tomorrow" From Upcoming Album With HANNAH RICKARD

Francis Rossi, founder of the mighty Status Quo, is gearing up for a busy 2019. Rossi, a bona fide musical legend, has confirmed the release of a collaborative album with vocalist Hannah Rickard, a brand new autobiography written with Mick Wall, and a spoken word UK tour that will see him and Wall tour the country discussing his Quo guitarist’s illustrious career and taking questions from fans.

We Talk Too Much is the title of the album by Rossi / Rickard – the pair met when Hannah Rickard worked with Status Quo on the hugely successful Aquostic projects. Reconnecting with one of Rossi’s true loves, this is a collection of Country-flavoured duets and is due for release on March 15th via earMUSIC. Featuring all brand-new material, and boasting writing credits for Rossi and Rickard as well as Quo stalwart Bob Young, this album has been a true labour of love. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the song, "Maybe Tomorrow", below.

Tracklisting:

"I'll Take You Home"

"I've Tried Letting It Go"

"Oughta Know By Now"

"But I Just Said Goodbye"

"Waiting For Jesus"

"I'm Only Happy"

"Rearrange"

"I Talk Too Much"

"Heartbreaker"

"Good Times Bad Times"

"Sinking In Blue"

"Maybe Tomorrow"

The new autobiography, I Talk Too Much, is to be published by Little, Brown on March 14th. This gripping brand-new book has been created in conjunction with award-winning writer and broadcaster Mick Wall, who has sold more than 1 million books. In this explosive new memoir, the famously indiscreet Rossi reveals the true-life stories behind his unbelievable career. Painfully honest at times, the book covers the glory years, the dark days, the ups and downs of his relationship with the late Rick Parfitt and the real stories behind the creation of some of the greatest rock music of all time.

Pre-order the book here.

Rossi will share the extraordinary secrets of his 50-plus years in rock’n’roll when he takes to the stage for an intimate evening at 36 theatres across the UK. Kicking off on March 20th, 2019 in Whitley Bay and culminating on May 20th in King’s Lynn, the I Talk Too Much tour, will feature Francis - joined by Mick Wall - sharing some of the best rock ’n’ roll stories ever, accrued during an extraordinary life on the road. Expect laughter, revelations, tales involving some of the giants of music, exclusive video clips, snatches of classic tunes and a great night out.

Rossi said: “This show is something new for me. It will be live and unscripted, so god knows what could happen! One thing's for sure though, it’ll be a white-knuckle ride for me, but fans will get a real unvarnished insight into what’s happened over the years. I’ll be taking a guitar along to demonstrate how some of those Quo classics came into being, and hopefully we’ll take a few questions from the audience too. It’s been quite a journey, there’s a lot to share.”

2019 will be a year like no other: with an album, book and tour, Francis Rossi has truly stretched himself creatively but is also connecting as never before with the loyal fanbase built up over fifty years of creating history with Quo. Honest to a fault and always good company, I Talk Too Much is aptly named, don’t miss Francis Rossi spilling the beans as never before.

I Talk Too Much UK Tour tickets available here.