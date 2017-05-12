STATUS QUO - The Last Night Of The Electrics Multi-Format Live Release Due In July; Video Trailer Streaming

earMUSIC has announced that British rockers Status Quo will, on July 14th, release ‘he Last Night Of The Electrics, a live set recorded at the band’s emotionally charged, barnstorming show at London’s O2 last year. A video trailer can be found below.

This fantastic concert will be released on a series of formats 2CD, DVD, Blu-ray, Limited Edition 180g Black Triple Vinyl with side 6 etched (double gatefold), earBOOK (with 2 x Audio CD, 1 x DVD & 1 x Blu-ray, coffee table book including approx. 120 pages) and Digital.

Francis Rossi said, “This release captures Quo on incredible form, at a concert that will live long in my memory. It was a difficult time, but we knew what we needed to do and we delivered. This was by no means business as usual, nor should it have been, but the energy of the music, the band and the crowd coming together was palpable”.

Having been envisaged as a swansong for the band’s legendary electric set, the 2016 winter tour turned into something very different as Rick Parfitt was forced to be absent having suffered the first of a series of health issues that would tragically end his life as the year closed. With the band having been urged by both Rick himself and the fans to carry on and keep the music blasting, they found yet another gear, and the show captured in front of a the loyal O2 crowd turned out to be very special indeed.

Tracklisting (slip in various ways across formats):

“Caroline”

“The Wanderer”

“Something About You Baby I Like”

“Rain”

“Softer Ride”

“Beginning Of The End”

“Hold You Back”

“Proposin’ Medley”

“Paper Plane”

“The Oriental”

“Creepin' Up On Youv

“Gerdundula”

“In The Army Now”

“The Caveman”

“Roll Over Lay Down”

“Down Down”

“Whatever You Want”

“Rocking All Over The Worldv

“Burning Bridges”

“Rock and Roll Music”/“Bye Bye Johnny”

Status Quo are one of the world’s greatest rock bands. Their path has taken many a twist and a turn along the way. The events of last year were unparalleled in the band’s history but The Last Night Of The Electrics release sees them meeting difficult times head on, doing justice to their legacy and that incredible back catalogue. It’s the sound of Quo.

