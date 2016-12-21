STATUS QUO - The Vinyl Collection 1981-1996 To Be Released In February

Legendary British rockers, Status Quo, will release a new vinyl box set, The Vinyl Collection 1981-1996, on February 24th via UMC.

This box set kicks off with 1981’s Never Too Late and works its way through to 1996’s covers album, Don’t Stop. A bonus LP of classic B-sides, The Other Side Of Status Quo, is also included. That contains some rare mixes and “The Milton Keynes Medley”. The audio has been remastered by Andy Pearce and this will come with a digital download code.

The full tracklisting for this release can be found at SuperDeluxeEdition.com.

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt's life was saved by a kebab after he collapsed and 'died' in a Turkish hotel, reports Daily Mail.

Parfitt, 68, was found lying on the floor by a colleague who had rushed past his room to be sick after eating the dodgy meal. She sounded the alarm and paramedics were called who were able to resuscitate the star.

Parfitt had returned to his room feeling unwell a show in Antalya, Turkey, last June - as the rest of the band gathered in guitarist Francis Rossi's hotel room for a meal. Instead of their healthy usual fish sushi, the band ordered dodgy doner kebabs, which prompted their PA Lyane Ngan to vomit. Thankfully, Parfitt's door room was ajar so Mrs. Ngan caught sight of him before it was too late.

Now bass player John 'Rhino' Edwards, 63, has finally revealed how the greasy kebab saved the iconic guitarist's life, in the band's new tour magazine.

The band-mate joked: “He's a jammy b******! If there had been sushi at the hotel Lyane would have been with us eating in Francis' room and wouldn't have gone to check on him. That for sure saved his life.

“Also a team of paramedics with all the necessary equipment for heart failure based at the nearest hospital had left the hotel two minutes earlier after another emergency and just turned around.”

Read the full story at DailyMail.co.uk.