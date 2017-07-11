STATUS QUO To Release The Vinyl Singles Collection 1984-1989 In August

Status Quo will release The Vinyl Singles Collection 1984 - 1989, on August 4th on UMe. This carefully curated release is the third in a series of five limited edition Status Quo 7” singles box sets. Each set covers a decade (in the case of the Eighties there are two sets) of the band’s U.K. singles. The music is also available via a digital download code included in the box.



The Vinyl Singles Collection 1984 - 1989 features all the 7" singles from the second part of the Eighties and features tracks such as “Rollin’ Home,” “The Wonderer” and “In The Army Now.” “Naughty Girl” appears for the first time as a single as it was unreleased at the time



The singles, mastered from original tapes, are presented in their original sleeves (picture and house bags). This Limited-Edition release offers twelve 7” black heavyweight vinyl records housed in a rigid lift-off lid box. The box set contains a booklet with quotes and chart history of each single along with a selection of rare foreign covers and memorabilia.



Fully supported by the band, The Vinyl Singles Collection 1984 - 1989 is a phenomenal collection that will be cherished by Quo fans the world over.



Following on from the well-received release in March 2017 of the first collection covering 1972 - 1979, The Vinyl Singles Collection 1984 - 1989 is a triumphant revisiting of the glory days of one of the world’s most important rock acts. Preorders are available via the Amazon widget below.

Tracklisting:

Single One – “The Wanderer / “Can’t Be Done”

Single Two – “Naughty Girl” / “No Contract”

Single Three – “Rollin’ Home” / “Lonely”

Single Four – “Red Sky” / “Don’t Give It Up”

Single Five – “In The Army Now” / “Heartburn”

Single Six – “Dreamin’” / “Long Legged Girls”

Single Seven – “Ain’t Complaining” / “That’s Alright”

Single Eight – “Who Gets The Love?” / “Halloween”

Single Nine – “Running All Over The World” / “Magic”

Single Ten – “Burning Bridges (On And Off And On Again)” / “Whatever You Want”

Single Eleven – “Not At All” / “Gone Thru The Slips”

Single Twelve – “Little Dreamer” / “Rotten To The Bone”