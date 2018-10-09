STAY TUNED Charity Album To Feature Members Of DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, NAZARETH, TOTO, GENESIS And More; "Traffic Night" Track Streaming

A very special album is coming your way on November 30th via earMUSIC. Stay Tuned, the project of Austrian multi-instrumentalist Bernhard Welz, is about to release a charity album in support of the Linda McCartney Fundraising Centre.

The album came to life with the help of some incredible musicians, including Deep Purple’s Jon Lord, Ian Paice, Ian Gillan, Don Airey, Roger Glover and Steve Morse, Mark King of Level 42, Steve Lukather (Toto), Steve Hackett (Genesis), Suzi Quatro, Dan McCafferty (Nazareth), Jeff Scott Soto, Tony Martin (Black Sabbath), Rainbow’s Bob Daisley, Steve Lee and Marc Lynn of Gotthard.

Listen to the track "Traffic Night" below, and stay tuned for further details and pre-order details.