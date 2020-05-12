STEEL PANTHER Announce Concert To Save The World

On June 7th, Steel Panther will be live streaming the Concert To Save The World at SteelPantherRocks.com. "We'll have FULL stage production, be playing all your favorite Panther songs and interacting with you via live chat in between songs," says the band. Tickets are just $15 and you can get one now at this location.

And, Steel Panther be giving away three Butthole Burner pedals and Monster Energy swag like a guitar, skateboard and a year's supply of Monster Energy Drinks. If you already pre-ordered the Butthole Burner or pre-order it before June 7th, you get in free. Proceeds from the stream will be donated to the Live Nation Crew Fund and Heavenly Pets.

(Photo - David Jackson)