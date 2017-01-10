STEEL PANTHER Announce Los Angeles Residency

Steel Panther is bringing the party back to Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy Theatre - Four Mondays In A Row! February 27th + March 6th, 13th, and 20th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13th at 10am.

Steel Panther will release their new album, Lower The Bar, on March 24th via Kobalt Label Services. The album’s cover art can be seen below.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

The band recently released a video for the album’s first single, a cover of Cheap Trick’s 1982 song, “She’s Tight”. The video features cameos from Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Bobbie Brown, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Michael Jackson, and Papa Roach’s Tony Palermo.

Prior to the aforementioned Los Angeles shows, fans can see Steel Panther live at the following venues:

January

19 - Drai's Rooftop Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV

20 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

21 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

26 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

27 - The Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO