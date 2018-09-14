STEEL PANTHER Announce More Sunset Strip Live! Tour Dates

California's Steel Panther are extending their successful Sunset Strip Live! tour with new dates added in late November and December. Working to “Bring Hollywood To Your Neighborhood,” the next leg kicks off on November 29th in Chicago, IL at the House of Blues and wraps up December 9th in St. Louis, MO at the Pageant.

The band will also be making stops in Grand Rapids, MI; Detroit, MI; and Cleveland, OH to name a few. Fellow party animals Wilson, who have toured with Steel Panther in the past, have been tapped as special guests for these new dates. These dates will follow the previously announced run in September and October. Tickets for all shows are currently on-sale as well as VIP packages on select dates. All ticket info can be found here.

Tour dates:

September

22 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

23 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live

25 - Kitchener, ON - Maxwell’s

27 - New York, NY - Play Station Theater

28 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

29 - Providence, RI - The Strand Theater

October

7 - San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico - Force Fest 2018

12 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

13 - North Battleford, SK - Gold Eagle Casino

25 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz Raleigh

26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2

28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

November

3 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Mother of All Rock Festival

29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

1 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos

2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

4 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

6 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

7 - Madison, WI - JJO Yellow Snow Ball

8 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

9 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant