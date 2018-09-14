STEEL PANTHER Announce More Sunset Strip Live! Tour Dates
September 14, 2018, an hour ago
California's Steel Panther are extending their successful Sunset Strip Live! tour with new dates added in late November and December. Working to “Bring Hollywood To Your Neighborhood,” the next leg kicks off on November 29th in Chicago, IL at the House of Blues and wraps up December 9th in St. Louis, MO at the Pageant.
The band will also be making stops in Grand Rapids, MI; Detroit, MI; and Cleveland, OH to name a few. Fellow party animals Wilson, who have toured with Steel Panther in the past, have been tapped as special guests for these new dates. These dates will follow the previously announced run in September and October. Tickets for all shows are currently on-sale as well as VIP packages on select dates. All ticket info can be found here.
Tour dates:
September
22 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
23 - Baltimore, MD - Ram’s Head Live
25 - Kitchener, ON - Maxwell’s
27 - New York, NY - Play Station Theater
28 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
29 - Providence, RI - The Strand Theater
October
7 - San Juan Teotihuacan, Mexico - Force Fest 2018
12 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina
13 - North Battleford, SK - Gold Eagle Casino
25 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz Raleigh
26 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
27 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2
28 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
November
3 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Mother of All Rock Festival
29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
December
1 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casinos
2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
4 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
6 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
7 - Madison, WI - JJO Yellow Snow Ball
8 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center
9 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant