STEEL PANTHER Begin Recording New Album Tomorrow

"Tuesday (November 13th) we begin tracking drums for a new Steel Panther record," writes drummer Stix Zadinia on Twitter. "Holy shit. We are doin it again! These songs are gonna fuuuuck your face up. In the cool way."

Update: Tuesday we begin tracking drums for a new @Steel_Panther record. Holy shit. We are doin it again!!! These songs are gonna fuuuuck your face up. In the cool way. — Stix Zadinia (@Stixzadinia) November 12, 2018

In live news, Steel Panther are still on tour. Catch the band in concert at the following shows:

November

29 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

30 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

December

1 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, MI

2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI

8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR