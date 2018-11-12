STEEL PANTHER Begin Recording New Album Tomorrow

"Tuesday (November 13th) we begin tracking drums for a new Steel Panther record," writes drummer Stix Zadinia on Twitter. "Holy shit. We are doin it again! These songs are gonna fuuuuck your face up. In the cool way."

In live news, Steel Panther are still on tour. Catch the band in concert at the following shows:

November
29 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL
30 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

December
1 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, MI
2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH
6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI
8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN
9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO
11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO
31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

 



