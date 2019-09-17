STEEL PANTHER - Behind The Scenes On "All I Wanna Do Is F@#k (Myself Tonight)" Video Shoot; Episode #4 Streaming

Steel Panther have released more footage taking you behind the scenes in Sin City as the band shoots the official video for the single, "All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)". Watch four available segments, as well as the music video, below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, is out on September 27. The new album is available for pre-order in various bundle configuration here.

The new single, "Gods Of Pussy", is available for streaming below, as well as at all digital streaming services. The song is also available as an instant download via all digital retailers.

Lyrically, “Gods Of Pussy” is a life manifesto as only vocalist Michael Starr, guitarist Satchel, bassist Lexxi Foxx and drummer Stix Zadinia can unleash upon the world.

Steel Panther explains: “KISS wrote ‘God Of Thunder,” Def Leppard wrote ‘Gods Of War’ and we wanted to get in to the ‘God’ business too. This is an autobiographical description of a day in the life of Steel Panther. So, when you’re feeling a little unsexy and you need to get your mojo flowing and turn up the heat, play this song at 10 and you too can become a God Of Pussy.”

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"Gods Of Pussy":

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Steel Panther recently announced the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, which kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December. Crobot and Stitched Up Heart have been added as openers with Crobot opening from October 8 to October 20, and Stitched Up Heart opening from November 24 to December 22. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few. Dates below.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.

Dates:

September

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Album release show)

October

8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino

(Photo - David Jackson)