STEEL PANTHER Drummer STIX ZADINIA - "Communication Is Crucial To Being A Highly Functional And High-Performance Band"

Jeff Haden at Inc. recently caught up with Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia for a serious talk about success in the music industry. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Inc.: Steel Panther has been together since 1996. You have five records, two DVDs, great merchandise sales, a 14-year run of sold-out shows...now you're in the guitar pedal business.... How have you managed to stay together for so long and continue to be successful when very few bands do?

Stix: "Communication is crucial to being a highly functional and high-performance band. We have a meeting before and after every show. It's just the four of us. We get a chance to tell each other how our days went, what's going on with us, and talk about the show we're about to play.Then, when we get offstage, we have another meeting to review the show and talk about what went well or didn't go well. After all, it's like being married to four middle-aged men (laughs). We respect each other and each other's space."

Inc.: In the Eagles' documentary, Timothy B. Schmit says, "In my experience, every band is 10 seconds away from breaking up at all times."

Stix: "Maybe so, but the band is our source of income. We respect it. We protect it. Each of us realizes that people are coming to see the band--not one guy. They come for the event, for the feeling...they come for the whole thing. We're a band. We're equal partners. Why wouldn't we treat each other with respect and kindness? Plus, it just doesn't take much effort to be nice (laughs).

And if you're upset with someone in your band, that's when communication is really important: To be able to tell someone, 'Hey, you're bumming me out...' and just as importantly, to be able to take it when that gets said to you. To say, 'I see your point, I'm sorry....' If you don't, little resentments linger and eventually blow up. And then you have to go get a job at IKEA selling home furniture (laughs). Don't get me wrong, I love IKEA, but that doesn't mean I would rather work there instead of playing kick-ass rock and roll for a living."

Read the complete interview here.

"We respect and love the freedom of speech afforded all citizens in The US," says Steel Panther. "We support the right for all people to express themselves no matter where they are in the world. We welcome all races, genders and sexual orientations at our shows - shows that celebrate everyone’s individuality through partying, and of course a love of heavy metal."

As stated by Steel Panther guitarist Satchel when it was originally developed, the sound being created by the Pussy Melter tone pack was intended to bring pleasure to females who heard it. Steel Panther is happy to announce that they are now offering pleasurable eargasms to everyone. This limited edition distortion pedal is made in the USA and will come with a hand numbered certificate of authenticity.

This '80s Sunset Strip overdriven full stack in a box, limited edition pedal will only be available until October 1, 2018, at which point orders will begin shipping. Get yours now at this location.