STEEL PANTHER - Fan-Filmed Video from Heavy Montreal 2019 Posted
July 29, 2019, an hour ago
Glam gods Steel Panther performed at Heavy Montreal 2019 Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec on July 27th. Fan-filmed video from their set is available below.
The setlist was as follows.
"Eyes of a Panther"
"Goin' in the Backdoor"
"Asian Hooker"
"Just Like Tiger Woods"
"All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"
"Community Property"
"Death to All but Metal"
"Gloryhole"
"Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World"
Hide your women, children and your pets. Steel Panther are heading out on a headline tour of North America. The tour, called the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December.
The tour will be in support of the band’s new studio album, Heavy Metal Rules. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few.
Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. Public on sale for all shows is July 19 and more information on all shows can be found here.
Dates:
September
26 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Album release show)
October
8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen
9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
15 - Richmond, VA - The National
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
November
24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
December
2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel
3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee
11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino