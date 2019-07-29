STEEL PANTHER - Fan-Filmed Video from Heavy Montreal 2019 Posted

Glam gods Steel Panther performed at Heavy Montreal 2019 Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Quebec on July 27th. Fan-filmed video from their set is available below.

The setlist was as follows.

"Eyes of a Panther"

"Goin' in the Backdoor"

"Asian Hooker"

"Just Like Tiger Woods"

"All I Wanna Do Is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Community Property"

"Death to All but Metal"

"Gloryhole"

"Party Like Tomorrow Is the End of the World"

Hide your women, children and your pets. Steel Panther are heading out on a headline tour of North America. The tour, called the Heavy Metal Rules Tour, kicks off in early October and runs through mid-December.

The tour will be in support of the band’s new studio album, Heavy Metal Rules. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. Public on sale for all shows is July 19 and more information on all shows can be found here.

Dates:

September

26 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go (Album release show)

October

8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino