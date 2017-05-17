STEEL PANTHER - Fan-Filmed Video From Las Vegas House Of Blues Show Available

On May 11th, glam rock gods Steel Panther performed at the House Of Blues in Las Vegas, NV in support of their new album, Lower The Bar. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“I Got What You Want” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” video:

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

“She’s Tight” video:

To view the band's complete live itinerary, visit this location.