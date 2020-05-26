STEEL PANTHER Frontman MICHAEL STARR On Feud With MÖTLEY CRÜE Bassist NIKKI SIXX - "The Last Thing I Wanna Do Is Have A Band That Influenced My Musical Taste And Direction Be Mad At Me"; Video

Elliott Fullam of Little Punk People checked in with Michael Starr of Steel Panther to wish him a belated Happy Birthday (he just turned 55) and to get the scoop on the band's upcoming Concert To Save the World which takes place on Sunday, June 7.

On the show, Michael states: "I'm really looking forward to that. It's gonna be really fun. We're gonna do one song that we've never performed live before. So it should be a good surprise for everybody and I'm ready to rock it, dude. I'm really excited for it!"

Halfway into the interview, Elliott asked Starr if he had heard from Nikki Sixx since their online feud late last year: "Hopefully that thing was just like a blip in the, ya know, heavy metal news for now," says Starr. "I think if we were to run into each other I myself would be like 'What's up, dude!' That's the last thing I wanna do, is have a band that influenced my musical taste and direction be mad at me."

Starr later revisited the subject towards the end of the video when Elliott asked him if he had anything else to add: "I'd like to say that our first interview was really cool, and it was fun, and I had no idea it would take a turn like it did, and have that drama that happened with Mötley Crüe... well, Nikki Sixx. It was totally natural and it wasn't meant to be, ya know... mean."

Elliott mentioned to Starr that he was going to make a video of himself asking everyone to get along back when they were feuding and Starr responded with the following: "It just stopped. People were saying 'What are you doing? Why are you guys arguing?' and I was like 'Yea, you're right. Why are we arguing?' It's silly. There's no reason to do that, and it's over social media. And I know that if we were on a festival or in the same room, I'm not gonna ignore the guy. I'm a fan. I'm gonna go up and say hi. And if he wants to not be my friend, then that's one thing but I would totally walk up to him and say hi."

Elliott then responded with, "Yeah, it was just a joke. It was harmless. It was just fun. All fun and games."

And Starr concluded with: "Yeah, dude...jokes are jokes, man. Get over yourselves."

Watch the full interview with Elliott and Michael below:

On June 7, Steel Panther will be live streaming the Concert To Save The World at SteelPantherRocks.com. "We'll have FULL stage production, be playing all your favorite Panther songs and interacting with you via live chat in between songs," says the band.

Tickets are just $15 and you can get one now at this location.

And, Steel Panther be giving away three Butthole Burner pedals and Monster Energy swag like a guitar, skateboard and a year's supply of Monster Energy Drinks. If you already pre-ordered the Butthole Burner or pre-order it before June 7, you get in free. Proceeds from the stream will be donated to the Live Nation Crew Fund and Heavenly Pets.