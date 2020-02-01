STEEL PANTHER Frontman MICHAEL STARR - "SATCHEL Is A Lead Singer That Plays Guitar" (Video)

Steel Panther vocalist Michael Starr recently spoke with Finland's Kaaos TV. In the clip below, he discusses the band's image and the secret to their longevity.

Michael Starr: "He's (Satchel) is basically like a lead singer, so he is a lead singer that plays guitar. I don't know if you know that, but he can sing really great. So he's singing and playing guitar and I'm singing, and I also play guitar; obviously, I'm not as good as Satchel, but I play guitar too as well, so he would never let me have the guitar. After a few years of that, after we gained some popularity, we knew that this was something that we wanted to do for a long time, so we figured everything out and we got our vision of what we want to do as a band together. We all got aligned, and we just became this little snowball going down the hill. And the snowball just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger."

Steel Panther kicked off 2020 with the release of their latest video. The NSFW clip for the title track “Heavy Metal Rules” picks up right where the video for their hit “Death To All But Metal” leaves off. The video then follows the band on the road to stardom from small clubs to some of the largest festivals in the world filled with copious amounts of beauties, blow, and boobs.

The new video, directed by Frankie Nasso, can be seen below:

Steel Panther are preparing to head out on tour for lengthy global assault throughout 2020. The tour kicks off this month in Europe with plans for more dates in the United States and Australia to be announced in the future. Information on all shows can be found here.

(Photo - David Jackson)