STEEL PANTHER Guitarist And TC Electronic Create Controversy With ‘Pussy Melter’ TonePrint

TC Electronic has issued an official response to Music Radar in regards to the controversy surrounding its Satchel TonePrint.

A number of musicians have criticized TC Electronic for its description of a new artist TonePrint designed in conjunction with Steel Panther guitarist Satchel (aka Russ Parrish), entitled ‘Pussy Melter’. The description of the TonePrint, which is available to download for the company’s best-selling Flashback Delay, begins, “When we met up with Steel Panther’s oh-so-humble guitarist, he had only one condition: that the tone be as wet as the ladies on the front row!”

Braids’ Raphaelle Standell-Preston and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner have objected to the name and description of the Danish company’s preset, and a petition to remove the product has received over 450 signatures so far. The petition, raised by US guitarist Jessica Fennelly, states, “As a female guitarist, I'm shocked by the poor marketing decisions found on TC Electronic’s website. I can't imagine why a well-known company such as TC Electronic would feel that it’s okay to use such an offensive, obviously sexist, and outdated marketing technique to sell a product.”

TC Electronic has since removed the TonePrint from its website. Read their official response to the controversy at Music Radar.

What f*cking year is this ???

Pls sign my friends petition to EDIT/REMOVE @tcelectronic disgusting write up for their “pussy melter” guitar effect pedal. As a female guitarist and just a female in general this makes me super disappointed ! https://t.co/LK2YZJt70d pic.twitter.com/EILfX9lQhh — Braids (@braidsmusic) July 9, 2018



