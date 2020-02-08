STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Performs Live Acoustic Version Of FIGHT Classic "Into The Pit" (Video)

BraveWords was contacted by one Metal Matt, who informed us he performed an acoustic version of the Fight classic "Into The Pit" with none other than Steel Panther guitarist, Satchel. For those that may be unaware, Satchel's alter ego is "Russ Parrish", who recorded and toured for Fight's 1993 debut album, War Of Words.

Matt: "This was just insane. Took the opportunity to sing an epic track by Rob Halford's amazing Fight band, we made history and played it for the first time acoustic! It was just surreal having Satchel there next to me playing this track. Dreams do come true. Huge thanks to Steel Panther for being the nicest guys in the business. DEATH TO ALL BUT METAL!!"