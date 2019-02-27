STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Reveals His Pick For The Album That Defines Metal

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Steel Panther's resident guitar god, Satchel, gave a rundown of the albums that changed his life. Following is an excerpt from that list..

The first album I had sex to is… Simon & Garfunkel – Bookends (1986)

Satchel: “I was pretty young when I had sex for the first time, dude. I’m pretty sure it was to the song 'Mrs Robinson'. Ironically, I was having sex with the babysitter. I remember I got a really, really good blowjob to that. I had a friend there and we double-teamed the babysitter! It was pretty awesome. I remember this because the sex was really good. I was always really good at sex. Some people are just born for sex. Plus, I was pretty well-hung at a young age.”

A kid asks me what metal is, I hand them a copy of… Judas Priest – Screaming For Vengeance (1982)

Satchel: “That’s an easy one. I would hand that kid a copy of Screaming For Vengeance by Judas Priest, because to me that’s heavy metal. That’s what defines metal right there. Priest are totally fuckin’ awesome.”

Steel Panther have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), with the following quote, "You knew it was coming... Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute 'Pulp Fiction'!"

Steel Panther have announced a national Canadian tour this summer. Working to bring a little Hollywood to Canada, the shows kick off June 14th in Barrie, ON at Mavericks and end June 25th in Grande Prarie, AB at The Bowes (Revolution Place). Tickets are on sale now.

Singer Michael Starr comments “Canada! We are cuming up north to rock your balls and titties. Get your headbands and leather jackets ready for our new show - Sunset Strip Live! Be ready to smile and get hammered.”

Earlier this winter Steel Panther announced their 3-night residency at the legendary Commodoor Ballroom in Vancouver, BC and recently posted about being on the best metal festival in Canada, Heavy MTL. See full Canadian tour dates below.

April

11 - Vancouver, BC - Commodoor Ballroom

12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodoor Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodoor Ballroom (Sold Out)

June

14 - Barrie, ON - Mavericks Music Hall

15 - London, ON - London Music Hall

17 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Nightclub

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

21 - Medicine Hat, AB - Cypress Centre

22 - Calgary, AB - Deerfoot Inn & Casino

23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

25 - Grande Prarie, AB - The Bowes at Revolution Place

July

27-28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal