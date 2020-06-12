STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Talks Supporting Thrash Bands Live, Weighs In On Former FIGHT Guitarist RUSS PARISH

During a conversation with Ultimate Guitar's David Slavković, Steel Panther guitarist Satchel talked about sharing the bill with full-on metal bands such as Slayer, Anthrax, and Lamb of God, while also touching on former Halford guitarist Russ Parish, bassist Lexxi Foxx's recent rehab stint, and more. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

UG: What was it like to perform for a thrash metal audience?

Satchel: "That's a really good question, 'cause we've done a number of shows like that - we were on the same bill with Slayer and a lot of heavier bands. The first time we've done something like that, it was very intimidating. There's a lot of hardcore fans, and you don't really know if people are going to accept what you do or not. But over the years, it's gotten a lot easier, and of course, we've grown in popularity. So, everyone knows who we are and they know what they're in for. It's really great.

I think now, when we do festivals like that and there's a lot of hardcore fans - we play in front of Lamb of God audiences, and on like Anthrax and Slayer shows - we're so different from all those bands that when we come on stage it's a breath of fresh air. There's so much anger, and angst and headbanging and mosh pits going on, and when we come on people get to take a breath and relax a little bit, and laugh, and walk out to a different kind of music. And I think that a lot of these guys that are into the heavier shit, they - a lot of people that go to festival especially - they appreciate music, they appreciate well-written music, whether it's Metallica or Anthrax or Steel Panther."

UG: Now we come to the obligatory questions about other guitarists; the ones you like and the ones you dislike. In light of that, have you ever heard of this guy called Russ Parish (ex-Fight)?

Satchel: "I heard of him, and he's an amazing guitar player and a fantastic musician and a great songwriter. He played with Rob Halford, I know he did that, and he's also really, really good-looking. I've seen pictures of him and he's a fantastically good-looking guy, you know - great genetics."

