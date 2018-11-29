STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Talks Working On New Album - "It Takes Me Maybe Six Minutes To Do All The Guitar Solos"
November 29, 2018, an hour ago
Speaking with WRIF, Steel Panther guitar god Satchel offered an update on the band's forthcoming new album:
"The whole thing will be done, it will be ready to be released, hopefully, by the middle of next year. All the basic tracks are done - so bass, drums, and rhythm guitars. It takes me maybe six minutes to do all the guitar solos; it doesn't take long. The hard part is the lead vocals, 'cause our singer doesn't sing in tune very well. So I have to stand there with a bullwhip and hit him hard."
Steel Panther recently unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), stating, "Who is Keyser Soze? We don't fucking know... but, that didn't stop us! Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute "The Usual Suspects"."
Catch Steel Panther live on the following dates:
November
29 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL
30 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI
December
1 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, MI
2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH
6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI
8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN
9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO
11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO
31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR