STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL - "Unlike A Lot Of Bands, We Pay Special Attention To Writing The Hookiest Songs We Can; I Don't Feel Like There's Ever A Dud"

Steel Panther guitarist Satchel recently spoke with Stefan Bradley about the band's latest record, Lower The Bar. The pair discussed the band's Sunset Strip Live tour in Australia, playing covers, Donald Trump, and the challenges of playing live with one guitar.

A note from Bradley: "Obviously, don't take medical advice from this interview."

Steel Panther recently released a video for their song "Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)", featured on the band's 2017 album, Lower The Bar. Check it out below:

Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.