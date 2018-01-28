STEEL PANTHER Guitarist SATCHEL Unveils New Charvel Signature Pro-Mod DK (Video)

Steel Panther guitarist Satchel recently met up with Charvel for an exclusive video interview to talk about all things guitar, including his early guitar roots, some of his favorite players growing up, and most importantly, how his new Charvel Signature Pro-Mod DK model came to be, as well as a few of its key features.

For information and more details on Satchel's new signature guitar go to this location.

"Here's a little something fun to kick off your week," reads a message from Steel Panther. "Shout out to the Ntoonz team for their unofficial "Just Like Tiger Woods" video!"

"Just Like Tiger Woods" is featured on the band's 2011 album, Balls Out. Watch the new video below:

Check out BraveWords' interview with Steel Panther's Michael Starr here.

Steel Panther perform next on January 11th at House Of Blues in San Diego, CA. Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.