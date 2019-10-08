STEEL PANTHER - Heavy Metal Rules Track-By-Track: "Always Gonna Be A Ho"; Video

"We're taking you inside and breaking down every track on our new album, Heavy Metal Rules!," begins a message from Steel Panther. "Panther Tip: When Michael says, 'You know what that reminds me of,' never, under any circumstances say, 'What's that?' Find out why as we break down 'Always Gonna Be A Ho'!"

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, can be ordered in various bundle configurations here.

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"Fuck Everybody" video:

"Gods Of Pussy":

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Steel Panther's Heavy Metal Rules Tour kicks off this week and runs through mid-December. Crobot and Stitched Up Heart have been added as openers with Crobot opening from October 8 to October 20, and Stitched Up Heart opening from November 24 to December 22. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few. Dates below.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.

Dates:

October

8 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

9 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino

(Photo - David Jackson)