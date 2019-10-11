STEEL PANTHER - Heavy Metal Rules Track-By-Track: "F@#k Everybody"; Video

"We're taking you inside and breaking down every track on our new album, Heavy Metal Rules!," begins a message from Steel Panther. "We've all been there. We've all had that feeling when nothing is going your way and you just want to scream. The world needed an anthem like this... so, raise your voices and, all together from the bottom of our hearts, let us say "FUCK EVERYBODY!"

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, can be ordered in various bundle configurations here.

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"Fuck Everybody" video:

"Gods Of Pussy":

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Steel Panther's Heavy Metal Rules Tour is underway and runs through mid-December. Crobot and Stitched Up Heart have been added as openers with Crobot through October 20, and Stitched Up Heart opening from November 24 to December 22. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few. Dates below.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.

Dates:

October

11 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

12 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Richmond, VA - The National

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater

20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino

(Photo - David Jackson)