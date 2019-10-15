STEEL PANTHER - Heavy Metal Rules Track-By-Track: "Heavy Metal Rules"; Video
October 15, 2019, an hour ago
"We're taking you inside and breaking down every track on our new album, Heavy Metal Rules!," begins a message from Steel Panther. "Question: Can you write a love song dedicated to the musical genre to end all other genres? Answer: Fuck yes, you can. Enter 'Heavy Metal Rules'."
Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, can be ordered in various bundle configurations here.
Tracklisting:
"Zebraman"
"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"
"Let's Get High Tonight"
"Always Gonna Be A Ho"
"I'm Not Your Bitch"
"Fuck Everybody"
"Heavy Metal Rules"
"Sneaky Little Bitch"
"Gods Of Pussy"
"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"
"Fuck Everybody" video:
"Gods Of Pussy":
"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:
“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:
Steel Panther's Heavy Metal Rules Tour is underway and runs through mid-December. Crobot and Stitched Up Heart have been added as openers with Crobot through October 20, and Stitched Up Heart opening from November 24 to December 22. The 27-date trek will make stops in markets such as Orlando, FL; Boston, MA; New York, NY; Detroit, MI; and Chicago, IL to name a few. Dates below.
Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.
Dates:
October
15 - Richmond, VA - The National
16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
19 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance Theater
20 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
November
24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
December
2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel
3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee
11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino
(Photo - David Jackson)