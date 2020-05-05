STEEL PANTHER Launches All Day Kitty Cam For #GivingTuesdayNow In Support Of Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue

Steel Panther have always been associated with things that are hard. Hard Rocking. Hard Partying. Hard Cocktails. As part of #GivingTuesdayNow; modern day philanthropists Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx, and Stix Zadinia are showing their softer side.

The band has partnered with Los Angeles based animal rescue Heavenly Pets to setup the Steel Panther All Day Kitty Cam. The cam will broadcast kittens from the shelter that are available for adoption as well as accept donations to help the rescue with costs attained from the increase in abandoned pets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This isn’t the first time the band has supported animal rescues. On their tour last year, the band invited local animal rescues in each market to come out and collect donations at their shows as part of their Gods Of Pussy Animal Rescue Activation. The kitty cam is an extension of that idea as all immediate touring plans have been placed on hold due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The stream of the camera is hosted on the band’s website and can be seen here (and below).

“We heard GivingTuesdayNow was May 5th and our early plan was to give away free Mexican beer for Cinco De Mayo, but the stupid virus ruined our plan. Fuck you Coronavirus. Then we heard about all the pussy being abandoned, we thought we had to do something because Steel Panther makes it no secret how much we love... cats. We hope this stream can help our friends at Heavenly Pets and give people at home something cute to see,” explains Steel Panther.