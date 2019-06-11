STEEL PANTHER Live At Wacken Open Air 2018; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
Steel Panther performed at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2018. Pro-shot video for three songs from the band's set can be seen below:
Steel Panther presents Episode #1 of The World Of Music with the following: "You know, a lot of people think we're just one-dimensional heavy metal musicians but, that's just not true. And, with this new series, we're out to prove it. Welcome to Steel Panther presents: The World of Music!"