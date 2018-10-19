STEEL PANTHER - "New Music Is Being Written Now"

"To all the people who thought we might have been a '1 and done' band... thanks for the motivation," writes Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia on Twitter. "And to all our Fans... we ain’t stopping. New music is being written NOW!!!! Thank you guys from the bottom of our heavy metal hearts."

In live news, Steel Panther are still on tour. Catch the band in concert at the following shows:

October

25 - Ritz - Raleigh, NC

26 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

27 - Phase 2 - Lynchburg, VA

28 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

November

3 - Tecate Mother Of All Rock Festival - Monterrey, Mexico

29 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

30 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI

December

1 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, MI

2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI

8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR