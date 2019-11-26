STEEL PANTHER On Adding New Songs To The Setlist – “Maybe We’ll Do 4 Hour Long Shows”

In the video below, Steel Panther reveal which new songs they are most looking forward to playing live. While Satchel admits that fans always love to hear the older songs, they also have to play the “new classics” too and maybe they’ll just do 4 hour long shows.

There are many titles associated with Steel Panther depending on who you ask and time of the month: musical heroes, party legends, hilarious jokesters, backstabbers. Now the title of philanthropists can be added to that list. The band has started the Gods Of Pussy Animal Rescue Activation as part of their upcoming Heavy Metal Rules Tour. The band is inviting a local animal rescue charity to come out, set up at their concert and to solicit for donations at each stop during the next leg of their North American tour. The tour kicks off November 24 in Boston, MA and runs through December 22 where it wraps up in Suquamish, WA. For their two shows in NY on November 26 and November 27 at the Gramercy Theater, the band has partnered with local animal rescue PuppyKittyNYC.org with other charities to be named later. Information on all charities as well as tickets and packages for all shows can be found here.

“It has been well documented that Steel Panther have big body parts. It may come as a surprise to some people that the second biggest body part is our hearts. That is why we have decided to team up with local animal charities to help them raise funds, so people have the opportunity to adopt cats. Let’s face it, pussy ain’t free,” explains Steel Panther.

To coincide with the next leg of the tour, the band is also releasing a music video for the track “Gods Of Pussy” from their recently released Heavy Metal Rules album. The video was directed by visual collaborator Frankie Nasso and depicts Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia as gods on Mount Olympus in the year 6969BC. The 4 creators of all things good decree “Let there be pussy” before fast forwarding to the year 1987 and the gods now live among us as Steel Panther.

There is also a cameo at the end of video by two new friends that Lexxi Foxx made during his time away in sex rehab. The video even has the lyrics at the bottom for maximum sing-along effect.

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, can be ordered in various bundle configurations here.

"Fuck Everybody" video:

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Tour dates:

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino