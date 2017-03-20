STEEL PANTHER On Hairspray Accidents, METALLICA v. MEGADETH, MILF Metal And More; Video

Steel Panther are featured in a new “:60 With” segment from Vevo. Watch below:

Steel Panther recently released a music video for “I Got What You Want”, a track from the band’s new album, Lower The Bar, out on March 24th via Kobalt Label Services. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“I Got What You Want” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” behind the scenes:

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

“She’s Tight” video: