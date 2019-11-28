STEEL PANTHER Perform Thanksgiving Song With Rob Ribble On CBS' NFL Today; Video
November 28, 2019, an hour ago
November 28th marks Thanksgiving in The United States, and with it comes a day of feasting and televised football; three NFL games to be precise. Prior to the initial kickoff, Steel Panther teamed up with actor and comedian Rob Riggle for an unforgettable version of "Thanks Again", which can be seen below:
Catch Steel Panther on tour in the following cities:
November
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
December
2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel
3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee
11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino
And, be sure to check out the newest Steel Panther video, for the song "Gods Of Pussy", from their fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules: