STEEL PANTHER Perform Thanksgiving Song With Rob Ribble On CBS' NFL Today; Video

November 28th marks Thanksgiving in The United States, and with it comes a day of feasting and televised football; three NFL games to be precise. Prior to the initial kickoff, Steel Panther teamed up with actor and comedian Rob Riggle for an unforgettable version of "Thanks Again", which can be seen below:

Catch Steel Panther on tour in the following cities:

November

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino

And, be sure to check out the newest Steel Panther video, for the song "Gods Of Pussy", from their fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules: