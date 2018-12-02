STEEL PANTHER Perform With Stand-In Bassist In Chicago; Fan Filmed Video Posted

California rock and party legends Steel Panther have survived a career of living a decadent lifestyle surrounded by loud music, fast cars and beautiful women. That lifestyle of debauchery and proclivity towards random sexual encounters has finally caught up with the band’s bassist. Lexxi Foxx has voluntarily checked himself in to an undisclosed sex rehab. The band’s friend of over 30 years and backstage doorman Spyder will be filling in on bass for the current tour dates.

Fan-filmed video of the band performing for the first time with Spyder in Chicago, IL on November 29th at House Of Blues can be viewed below.

Fans will still be able to see Lexxi Foxx alongside Michael Starr, Satchel and Stix Zadinia in the new season of Steel Panther TV, which debuted recently. Cineminute, the band’s new YouTube show, premiered last week with their parody of the Bryan Singer classic The Usual Suspects. The weekly episodic show returns on December 4th with their unique interpretation of 2005’s Ang Lee Academy Award Winner, Brokeback Mountain.

Catch Steel Panther live on the following dates:

December

2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI

8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN

9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR