STEEL PANTHER Praise New Book By Photographer MARK WEISS, The Decade That Rocked - "There Was A Time In The '80s When It Was Cool To Wear Spandex"

On June 2nd, Insight Editions will publish The Decade That Rocked: The Photography Of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss.

This 378 page (including three 6-page gatefolds) hardcover book measures 9.2 x 12.8 inches and weighs 5 pounds. Written by Richard Bienstock, The Decade That Rocked includes a foreword by Rob Halford of Judas Priest, an afterword by radio and tv personality Eddie Trunk, as well as contributions by Daniel Siwek.

In the video below, Steel Panther talks about the '80s, and bitchin hair, with drummer Stix Zadinia saying, "There was a time in the 80s when it was cool to wear spandex. It was cool to have long hair. In Steel Panther that's really what were trying to do. We're bringing back a time where you can party, you can get with a chick and not even know her name. It's cool to party, it's cool to play heavy metal and it's cool to wear spandex to accentuate your package."

Tonight - Saturday May 30th at 7:00pm EST - the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, the nonprofit charity started by Grammy-winning Megadeth co-founder and bassist David Ellefson, in partnership with the Grammy Music Education Coalition, is proud to present The Decade That Rocked, the third offering in their “Oh Say Can You Stream” livestream series.

Once again, hosted by Ellefson and his partner, co-author, and solo band vocalist, Thom Hazaert, with legendary music photographer Mark “Weissguy” Weiss, The Decade That Rocked will be a loving nod to all things Metal and Hard Rock, a decadent celebration of Weiss’ upcoming book, The Decade That Rocked: The Photography Of Mark "Weissguy" Weiss available June 2nd. Further details can be found here.

Featuring the iconic and never-before-published photography of Mark Weiss, The Decade That Rocked covers the biggest names from the ’80s hard rock scene—including Jon Bon Jovi, Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, Van Halen, and more—in an illustrated homage to the music and mayhem of rock’s most colorful decade.

The 1980s were an era of musical excess, filled with spandex, makeup, big hair, groupies, and loud, guitar-driven rock ’n’ roll. Photographer Mark Weiss lived at the heart of it all, documenting the biggest and most dangerous bands of the time—legends ranging from Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Aerosmith, and Mötley Crüe to Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, KISS, and many more. The Decade That Rocked showcases onstage and backstage moments and never-before-seen images from the period’s most historic concerts, events, and album covers—all captured through the lens of Mark “Weissguy” Weiss.

Growing up in Matawan, New Jersey, Mark filled his teenage nights sneaking into concerts to shoot the biggest acts of the ’70s. After being arrested for selling photographs outside a KISS concert in 1977, he walked into the offices of Circus with his portfolio and soon landed his first centerfold spread—a photo of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Soon after, he became the publication’s staff photographer. Throughout the ’80s, his photos were seen by millions, appearing in countless magazines around the world and on the covers of the most iconic albums of the decade.

Dig into Mark’s archives and take a tour through never-before-seen photos of a teenage Jon Bon Jovi, and behind-the-scenes and unreleased images from the album shoot for Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet and the band’s decade-ending historic performance at the Moscow Music Peace Festival. Travel to Washington, DC, as Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider sits before Congress to combat censorship at the infamous PMRC hearings.

Captured from the unique vantage point of a photographer who lived and breathed the ’80s in all its grit and glory, The Decade That Rocked brings to life the no-holds-barred sounds and sights that changed the world of hard rock and metal forever.

