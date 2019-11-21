STEEL PANTHER Premiers "Gods Of Pussy" Music Video
November 21, 2019, 11 minutes ago
Steel Panther have released the music video for "Gods Of Pussy", a track from their Heavy Metal Rules album. Watch below:
Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, can be ordered in various bundle configurations here.
Tracklisting:
"Zebraman"
"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"
"Let's Get High Tonight"
"Always Gonna Be A Ho"
"I'm Not Your Bitch"
"Fuck Everybody"
"Heavy Metal Rules"
"Sneaky Little Bitch"
"Gods Of Pussy"
"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"
"Fuck Everybody" video:
"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:
“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:
Steel Panther's Heavy Metal Rules Tour is underway and runs through mid-December. Dates below.
Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.
November
24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
December
2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel
3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee
11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino