STEEL PANTHER Premiers "Gods Of Pussy" Music Video

Steel Panther have released the music video for "Gods Of Pussy", a track from their Heavy Metal Rules album. Watch below:

Steel Panther's fifth studio album, Heavy Metal Rules, can be ordered in various bundle configurations here.

Tracklisting:

"Zebraman"

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)"

"Let's Get High Tonight"

"Always Gonna Be A Ho"

"I'm Not Your Bitch"

"Fuck Everybody"

"Heavy Metal Rules"

"Sneaky Little Bitch"

"Gods Of Pussy"

"I Ain't Buying What You're Selling"

"Fuck Everybody" video:

"All I Wanna Do is Fuck (Myself Tonight)" video:

“Always Gonna Be A Ho” video:

Steel Panther's Heavy Metal Rules Tour is underway and runs through mid-December. Dates below.

Steel Panther live is always the ultimate party and has developed them a loyal fanbase around the globe. More information on all shows can be found here.

November

24 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

26 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

27 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

30 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

December

2 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada - Rebel

3 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

7 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

8 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10 - Madison, WI The Sylvee

11 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

22 - Suquamish, WA - Clearwater Casino