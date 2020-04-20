STEEL PANTHER Premiers "Let's Get High Tonight" Music Video

There are always a lot of questions asked about California rock legends and effects pedal entrepreneurs Steel Panther. Are they sure heavy metal rules? Do they really play their instruments? Could they be my father?

While the answer to all of these questions is YES, another question is what would have happened if Steel Panther chose a different genre of music? That question is answered in the band’s latest music video for their newest single, “Let’s Get High Tonight”, from their album Heavy Metal Rules.

The Frankie Nasso-directed clip showcases Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx, and Stix Zadinia as a black metal band, a Spanish mariachi band, a boy band, a Baroque classical quartet, and a country/western band. Ultimately, the spandex wearing/Aqua-net loving superheroes made the right choice on music styles, but could use some help picking chauffeurs. You will have to watch the video to see how it ends.

“You’ve never seen Steel Panther like this before,” explains Stix Zadinia.

Steel Panther continue to light the music instrument world on fire with the release of their newest guitar pedal - The Butthole Burner.

Made in the USA, the latest distortion pedal from the collective brain trust features the exact same circuit as the now infamous Pussy Melter pedal. The new pedal has long been a rumor started by Panther guitarist Satchel and will become a reality when it ships to the public this summer. The limited production run Butthole Burner will retail for $199.99.

Not immune to the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic as their partying has come to a stop because drug dealers are not classified as essential personnel, Steel Panther has set up an interest free 4-month payment plan for all self-quarantined musicians that might want to purchase The Butthole Burner. Also, anyone that purchased the original Melter or last year’s Poontang Boomerang delay pedal will receive 10% off their purchase. Fans must be logged in to their Panther store account and use the code “Melter10” to receive the discount.

Anyone who orders The Butthole Burner will be entered for a chance to win a limited number of “Golden Tickets” that comes with Penis Chili Pepper seeds (so purchasers can grow their own butthole burner peppers at home) and a $50 gift certificate to the band’s merch store. Pre-orders for The Butthole Burner are now available here.

The official description of The Butthole Burner from Steel Panther follows:

“It’s Hot! It’s Spicy! It’s sexy and feisty!!! Ladies and gentlemen, Steel Panther presents The Butthole Burner. It’s a new version of the perfect distortion pedal. Built with the EXACT SAME circuit as the legendary Pussy Melter, The Butthole Burner is about to scorch eardrums across the world. If you couldn’t get in the front door last time, now it’s time to hit the backdoor!”

Steel Panther are currently sitting home practicing social distancing and self-gratification thanks to the Coronavirus. The band is planning to return to the road during some month that will kick off in some city with some other bands once the world returns to normal. In the meantime, they are working on ideas for all sorts of new things to better the lives of everyone affected by the pandemic. They recently launched an initiative to help out-of-work strippers affected by the global pandemic by posting about their performances on their socials with links for people to virtually “make it rain” from the comforts of their couches. They are also working on a 24-hour digital stream of adoptable pets as part of their Gods Of Pussy Animal Rescue Activation.