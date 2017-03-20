STEEL PANTHER Receive American Flags, Bomb Pins From US Military; Back Stage Video

March 20th marks the fourth and final date of Steel Panther's residency at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Prior to taking the stage, the band were presented with very special gifts from a member of The United States Military.

"Honored to meet our fans in the military, and even more honored by what we've just been given. Thank all of you who fight to defend our rights. Including the right to party," says the band. Check out the following video:

Steel Panther have released a music video for “I Got What You Want”, a track from the band’s new album, Lower The Bar, out on March 24th via Kobalt Label Services. The new clip is available for streaming below.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“I Got What You Want” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” video:

“Poontang Boomerang” behind the scenes:

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

“She’s Tight” video:

Steel Panther's next concert is April 5th in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.