STEEL PANTHER Release Behind The Scenes Footage For “Poontang Boomerang” Music Video

Steel Panther have released behind the scenes footage from the shoot for their recently released music video for “Poontang Boomerang”. The new footage and the official video can be found below.

Steel Panther will release their new album, Lower The Bar, on March 24th via Kobalt Label Services.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“Poontang Boomerang” behind the scenes:

“Poontang Boomerang” video:

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

“She’s Tight” video: