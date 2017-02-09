STEEL PANTHER Release Official Video For New Song "Poontang Boomerang" Today; Teaser Posted

Steel Panther will release their new album, Lower The Bar, on March 24th via Kobalt Label Services. They have posted a teaser for the new song "Poontang Boomerang", which is due to be released today (February 9th). Check it out below.

Lower The Bar - Limited Package Edition, featuring two extra tracks:

“Goin’ In The Backdoor”

“Anything Goes”

“Poontang Boomerang”

“That’s When You Came In”

“Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)”

‘Now The Fun Starts”

“Pussy Ain’t Free”

“Waster Too Much Time”

“I Got What You Want”

“Walk Of Shame”

“She’s Tight”

“Red Headed Step Child”

‘Momentary Epiphany”

“Anything Goes” lyric video:

The band recently released a video for the album’s first single, a cover of Cheap Trick’s 1982 song, “She’s Tight”. The video features cameos from Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Bobbie Brown, Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Michael Jackson, and Papa Roach’s Tony Palermo.

Steel Panther is bringing the party back to Los Angeles, CA at The Roxy Theatre - Four Mondays In A Row! February 27th + March 6th, 13th, and 20th.