STEEL PANTHER Release "Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)" Music Video; New Dates Announced For Sunset Strip Live! Tour

Steel Panther have released a video for their song "Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)", featured on the band's 2017 album, Lower The Bar. Check it out below:

In other news, the band have announced the following new dates for their Sunset Strip Live! tour, with tickets on sale this Friday (February 23rd). Steel Panther Fans pre-sale is underway now.

April

27 - Westbury, NY - The Space at Westbury Theater

28 - Portland, ME - Aura

29 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.