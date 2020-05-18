STEEL PANTHER - (Sort Of) Live From Download Stream Announced

"Missing that Heavy Metal festival feeling?" asks Steel Panther. "We've got you covered. TOMORROW (May 19th) at 2PM PT, we're going to be broadcasting our 2017 performance from Download Festival in its entirety exclusively at SteelPantherRocks.com!! Grab a drink, come hang out and let's social distance the f*ck outta this party!!"

On June 7th, Steel Panther will be live streaming the Concert To Save The World at SteelPantherRocks.com. "We'll have FULL stage production, be playing all your favorite Panther songs and interacting with you via live chat in between songs," says the band. Tickets are just $15 and you can get one now at this location.

“This concert is guaranteed to, at the very least, have our microphones plugged in and facing the right direction,” explains Steel Panther. “We feel like heavy metal hasn’t been represented in any recent broadcasts. It is time to bring spandex and hairspray back to the forefront and ripping guitar solos into your living rooms. Additionally, Steel Panther would like to inform you that it is totally legal to attend this concert naked!”

And, Steel Panther be giving away three Butthole Burner pedals and Monster Energy swag like a guitar, skateboard and a year's supply of Monster Energy Drinks. If you already pre-ordered the Butthole Burner or pre-order it before June 7th, you get in free. Proceeds from the stream will be donated to the Live Nation Crew Fund and Heavenly Pets.

(Photo - David Jackson)