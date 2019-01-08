STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: Cineminute "Roadhouse" (Video)

California rockers, Steel Panther, have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), stating, "I want you to be nice, until it's time to not be nice."

Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute "Road House":

Steel Panther will perform at Vancouver, British Columbia's Commodore Ballroom on three consecutive nights in April.

Tickets for all three shows - April 11th, 12th, 13th - are on sale at LiveNation.com.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000 and is Michael Starr (lead singer), Satchel (guitarist), Lexxi Foxx (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums). Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.