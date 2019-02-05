STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: Cineminute "The Matrix"; Video

California rockers, Steel Panther, have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), with the following quote, "In a world of 1s and 0s... are you a zero, or The One?

Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute "The Matrix":

"As a band, we don’t know how to do anything at half speed... whether it’s touring, makin’ new music or partying our faces off. We always go balls out and we do it all for you," states a recent message from Steel Panther.

"We can’t express how excited we are about the new music coming your way. We’re cranking away on the new album, we were in Vegas just this week shooting new videos and, we gotta say, it’s all gonna be awesome. BUT, in order to focus on getting all the pieces in place for the best release possible, we had to re-schedule some of our Spring dates to allow us to focus 100% on getting this right for you. We hope you understand."

"We CANNOT WAIT to share everything we’ve got lined up for you this year. Hope you’re ready to rock..."

Steel Panther's updated tour schedule is as follows:

February

5 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland

6 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT

7 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, Ireland

8 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT

10 - Roundhouse - London, UK - SOLD OUT

11 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK

13 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany

14 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT

15 - Bataclan - Paris, France

16 - De Mast - Torhout, Belgium

18 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

19 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

April

11 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

12 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

13 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT

21 - Paaspop - Schijndel, Netherlands

24 - Full Metal Cruise - Palma, Spain

27 - Slasher Metal Fest - Tournefeuille, France

May

24 - Catch The Fever Music - Pryor, OK

25 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

26 - Club LA - Destin, FL

28 - Mavericks Live - Jacksonville, FL

29 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham, AL

31 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

June

1 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

22 - Deerfoot Inn & Casino - Calgary, AB

28 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA

July

11 - Congresshalle Saarbrücken - Saarbrücken, Germany

12 - Bang Your Head Festival - Balingen, Germany

16 - Rock In Graz - Graz, Austria

17 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary

19 - Zwarte Cross - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands