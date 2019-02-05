STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: Cineminute "The Matrix"; Video
California rockers, Steel Panther, have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), with the following quote, "In a world of 1s and 0s... are you a zero, or The One?
Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute "The Matrix":
"As a band, we don’t know how to do anything at half speed... whether it’s touring, makin’ new music or partying our faces off. We always go balls out and we do it all for you," states a recent message from Steel Panther.
"We can’t express how excited we are about the new music coming your way. We’re cranking away on the new album, we were in Vegas just this week shooting new videos and, we gotta say, it’s all gonna be awesome. BUT, in order to focus on getting all the pieces in place for the best release possible, we had to re-schedule some of our Spring dates to allow us to focus 100% on getting this right for you. We hope you understand."
"We CANNOT WAIT to share everything we’ve got lined up for you this year. Hope you’re ready to rock..."
Steel Panther's updated tour schedule is as follows:
February
5 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland
6 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland - SOLD OUT
7 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, Ireland
8 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK - SOLD OUT
10 - Roundhouse - London, UK - SOLD OUT
11 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK
13 - Turbinenhalle - Oberhausen, Germany
14 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands - SOLD OUT
15 - Bataclan - Paris, France
16 - De Mast - Torhout, Belgium
18 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
19 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
April
11 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
12 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
13 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT
21 - Paaspop - Schijndel, Netherlands
24 - Full Metal Cruise - Palma, Spain
27 - Slasher Metal Fest - Tournefeuille, France
May
24 - Catch The Fever Music - Pryor, OK
25 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN
26 - Club LA - Destin, FL
28 - Mavericks Live - Jacksonville, FL
29 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham, AL
31 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
June
1 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA
22 - Deerfoot Inn & Casino - Calgary, AB
28 - The Fillmore - New Orleans, LA
July
11 - Congresshalle Saarbrücken - Saarbrücken, Germany
12 - Bang Your Head Festival - Balingen, Germany
16 - Rock In Graz - Graz, Austria
17 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary
19 - Zwarte Cross - Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands