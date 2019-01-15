STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: "Science Panther" Episode 2.1

Steel Panther are back with an all new season of Science Panther. Check out the new episode below.

Says the band: "You asked for it. We're givin' it to you. Science Panther is BACK! In this episode, Lexxi and Stix explore the wonders of "My First Mind-Blowing Science"."

Steel Panther will perform at Vancouver, British Columbia's Commodore Ballroom on three consecutive nights in April. Tickets for all three shows - April 11th, 12th, 13th - are on sale at LiveNation.com.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000 and is Michael Starr (lead singer), Satchel (guitarist), Lexxi Foxx (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums). Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.